Elections: How next Nigerian President should emerge – Ex-lawmaker

Former lawmaker and Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has explained how the next Nigerian President should emerge.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 25 while that of the Governorship and State House of Assemblies will hold on March 11.

Sani in an apparent appraisal of the monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved by President Muhammadu Buhari said the electoral process should never be influenced by money.

“The next Nigerian President should emerge through a voting process and not a bidding process. Political power should neither be bought nor sold. Sharing money to electorates for votes is not democracy; this is the time to put an end to it,” Sani tweeted on Thursday.