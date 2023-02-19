Elections: Fulfill your promises when you win, NITP tells candidates

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

With six days to go to the February 25th presidential elections, the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, has asked candidates contesting in the elections, especially for the presidency, to fulfill their promises when they eventually emerge as winners.

The Institute also charged candidates and their political parties to provide an enabling environment for citizens.

They noted that the move was part of its programmes for advocating for good governance through adequate physical planning.



The National Public Relations Secretary, NIPT, David Olawale, revealed on Sunday in a statement obtained by Vanguard.



He noted that the National President, NITP, Nathaniel Atebije, visited the head offices of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, amongst others.



Olawale said, “The president, Nathaniel Atebije, visited various political parties’ head offices in Abuja between Tuesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 16 to present the memoranda on a comprehensive plan of action for good governance in Nigeria.



“He also encouraged political parties’ aspirants on the need to follow the blueprint as highlighted from their manifestos in order to provide an enabling environment that is sustainable for the citizens of this country.



“Some of the parties visited are the APC, the PDP, LP, and NNPP amongst others. During his visits, he reiterated the need to give urban and regional planning and its practitioners the right place to enable them to provide good governance.”

Recall that the Institute had earlier called on political parties to review their manifestos to reflect the critical role of physical planning in their agenda.



Atebije made the call in Abuja at the 2023 quarterly press conference of the institute.

He advised that as the 2023 general election draws closer, there was a need for political parties to place the issue of town planning on the front burner to curtail the rising cases of disasters in the country.