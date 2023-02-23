Elections: Foreign Missions know politicians involved in violence, vote suppression — Utomi

…Berates INEC for retaining Lagos REC despite outcry

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the convener of the Big Tent for Obi/Datti and leader of the Labour Party, LP, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that the foreign missions in Nigeria know politicians who have invested much in violence, vote suppression, including manipulating voters registers to disenfranchise voters.

Utomi also said that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s refusal to redeploy the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Lagos, Mr. Segun Agbaje, has put a big question mark on the credibility of the elections.

Speaking on “INEC’s Preparedness For a Free and Fair Election”, on Wednesday in Lagos, the Professor of Political Economy, regretted that the electoral umpire’s extremely “poor performance in PVC collection leaves much to worry about.”

“I want therefore, to call the attention of international observers of the pattern and their role in unwittingly suppressing democracy in Nigeria as their role, has an inoculation effect on the rights of citizens to elect the candidates they want to lead them. Their palliative call for calm when the rage of the cheated wells up is why Nigerian lies prostrate.

“I am beginning to take exception to election observers being a whitewash on abuse by the fascist oriented who are bent on abusing elections. Foreign missions in Nigeria know Nigerian politicians who have invested much in violence, voter imitation and vote suppression, including manipulating voters registers to disenfranchise voters.

“They also know the very corrupt politicians who buy votes and use stolen public funds to block access for citizens politicians. But they preach one thing in public and court these politicians so they can be partners in asymmetric relations between the centre of the metropole and the centre of the periphery of poor struggling countries that are prevented from progress by these their politicians”.

Continuing, Utomi added: “The people rejoiced when the current Electoral Act began to move from those who manage elections to voters. We thought Technology was getting us ready to turn on its head stalins statement that those who count ballots, not those who vote, determine the outcome of elections. But many things cause me worry.

“I have watched INEC treat with kid’s gloves the widespread calls for the rearrangement of its REC in Lagos. Not to respond to that is a big question mark on the credibility of the elections, and I call on the International Community to note this point. The Nigerian people want Mr. Segun Agbaje redeployed. His skills can be as valuable in Jigawa as they are in Lagos.

“There are also reports that in some parts of the country, people are being told that if they do not have their PVCs but have the temporary ones, BVAS can read the barcode and activate their voting. If that is used in any part of the country, it must be used all over the country.”

He however, urged INEC to ensure that list of people voting in a booth was posted 24 hours before at the booth rather than using phones to do so, allowing for chaos when people without android phones show up the day before.

Meanwhile, Utomi, who is a Professor at the Lagos Business School, noted that the dividends of democracy have eluded Nigerians for so long because of the fact that the country’s democracy took a wrong turn early as it failed to be about the people and for the people.

“The dividends of democracy have eluded us for so long because our democracy took a wrong turn early. It failed to be about the people and for the people. I have often defined the Nigerian variant as government of the politicians, for politicians, by politicians. The result has been policies that made the people poor, sick, hungry and angry.

“The consequence of a democracy not about the people is an inchoate economy, widespread insecurity and the Japa syndrome as we have chosen to label unplanned exodus migration of the disadvantaged.

“Nigeria got lucky. Its youth woke up. And ENDSARs shocked them into consciousness about the desperation of the champions of state capture in the ruling elite, reading them to take the fight to the ballot box. But those Entrepreneurs of Machine politics and pollical power for sake of self, assumed the people would tire out, get apathetic and they the landlords can then, suppress enough votes, rig well and continue in power even if a majority of the people reject what they stand for.

“This time, the awakened and angry citizens continued to say enough is enough and their battle cry is: “If we die, we die”. But they are angry enough to say they will no longer accept from a violent minority the use of violence, ethnic jingoism, religion and money to separate the jointly abused from finding salvation in the ballot box. These young people who rose up must now know that their future is in their hands and not in these fancy arrangements which only mortgage their future. I salute their solidarity chant. If we die, we die.”

The LP stalwart however, called on Nigerians to feel safe to come out massively to vote for a new future and the liberation as if their lives depend on the ballot.

According to him, “Nigerians should come out enmasse and vote and after they vote, they should stay back, wait to see the uploading of the outcome, get a snapshot of it before going home for deserved rest. We call on those who could not collect their PVCs to come out and be part of the peoples army to defend the vote.

“It is our country as the future of our children is at stake. Patriarch duty should propel us to come out. Call out any incident of possible vote buyers or riggers in the neighborhood and ensure that the INEC officials stay honest. Vigilance is the Price of Liberty. We want to be free so all must watch out and be counted. Nigeria will rise up again and our chance is now.”