Elections: FHC okays judges to proceed on break, to resume Feb 28

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court has asked its judges across the federation to proceed on a short break to enable them to participate in the forthcoming general election.

The court, in a memo that was signed by its Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, disclosed that the judges would embark on a break from Wednesday, February 22, and resume on Tuesday, February 28.

It, however, mandated the heads of its Divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt to ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the legal needs of the North, South-West, SouthSouth/South-East Geo-political zones.

The memo, dated February 20, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, read: “In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Your Lordships are by this Circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.

“Your Lordships are to sit up to Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Tuesday. 28rd February. 2023.

“The Administrative Judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions, shall ensure that a Judge is designated to cater for the North, South-West, SouthSouth/South-East Geo-political Areas, respectively, regarding urgent matters during the period”.