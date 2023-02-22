Elections: Ensure early arrival of voting materials, functional BVAS, NGO tells INEC

By Chinedu Adonu

An Enugu based NGO, African Network For Peace And Good Governance (ANPG) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure early arrival of voting materials and INEC officials.

They are also calling on INEC to develop strategy and adopt workable measures to ensure the functionality of Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in all the nook and cranny of the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu by its Executive Director, Bede Aneke.

Aneke noted that repeated reports of the late arrival of INEC officials and materials, malfunctioning of Smart Card Reader, late accreditation and voting had in the past elections had resulted in some electorates not casting their votes.

He urged the election umpire to ensure that all the eligible voters in Nigeria were not disfranchised as a result of challenges listed above but find a way of making it work effectively to produce credible elections.

Aneke noted that since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, the country had conducted six general elections and in each of those elections, there were reports of late arrival of INEC officials and voting materials.

Explaining further, the executive director said in the 2015 general election, the polling process commenced at 8 am and it entails authentication of PVCs, fingerprints, and verification in the voter register.

“But majority of the polling units opened later than 8 am and some even 10:30am, two hours late,” he said.

For instance, he said, in the Anambra governorship election, YIAGA Africa, an election observer noted that as late as 9:30 am, only 28% of polling units commenced accreditation and voting, then only 50% at 10:30 am.

According to the group, the late arrival of electoral officials, materials, accreditation, and voting, denied many electorates the right to vote in the Anambra governorship election.

Aneke observed that similar thing happened in the FCT Area Council elections held this year, adding that Dataphyte, another election observer during its monitoring of the election, reported that INEC’s punctuality was generally low.

On Smart Card Reader, Aneke said it had not given the required results due its failure in some areas since its introduction in 2015 and usage in different elections.

While commending INEC for the introduction of the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the executive director urged election body to ensure it worked perfectly to reduce electoral malpractices.

ANPG is non political and non profit organisation that promotes good governance, health, education and agriculture.