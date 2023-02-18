Elections: Any Politician that wins election through violence won’t have anything to offer —JDPC

.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Justice Development, Peace and Caritas Commission, JDPC, of the Owerri Catholic Archdioceses, Imo State, has warned that any politician that insists on using violence to get into power will have nothing to offer if the person eventually emerges.

The Director of JDPC in Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. Gerald Njoku stated this in his address at the Town Hall meeting organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Church for candidates of all political parties in the forthcoming general elections at the Ultra Modern Jubilee Hall, Assumpta Cathedral Owerri.

The theme of the Town Hall meeting was, “Enthronement of Good Governance in Imo State.”

Dr. Njoku said the Catholic Church and the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri are committed to assist in conducting a free, fair and credible election devoid of violence in the state.