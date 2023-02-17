Election: Woman leader mobilizes Itsekiri Students for PDP

The newly appointed Deputy Woman Leader of the Sheriff O’clock Movement, Amb. Eyitemi Jakpa has mobilized Itsekiri Students for PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking yesterday with Newsmen in Warri said “In my capacity as the convener of the Sheriff O’clock Movement, alongside the Director General Amb. Festus Osangbuwa, we inaugurated the concerned Itsekiri students for PDP today in Warri”.



“The Group also publicly endorsed PDP Candidates from Presidency to State Assembly level”.



Jakpa who hails from Warri South West, is very passionate towards ensuring victory for PDP and declared supports for Atiku Abubakar/ Ifeanyi A. Okowa presidential ticket, as well as the Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori / Monday Onyeme gubernatorial Ticket.