Election: Security embarks on show of force in Osun

.

As NSCDC deploys 4,520 personnel

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Security operatives in Osun state on Thursday embarked on a show of force in the state capital ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly poll on Saturday.

The exercise had in convoy, personnel of the Department of State Security, Police, Fire Service, Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Army.

The teams in the convoy blared sirens to alert members of the public and moved through strategic places in Osogbo, the state capital.

The convoy moved through Ayetoro, Igbonna, Old Garage, Oke-Fia, and Ogo-Oluwa among others.

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that the patrol is aimed at putting troublemakers on their heels, as security operatives are fully prepared to ensure a violence-free election.

Meanwhile, the state command of the NSCDC deployed 4,520 personnel for the exercise on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Kehinde Adeleke stated the Commandant, Agboola Sunday, said 3,763 personnel were deployed to the polling units in the state.

“664 personnel were also deployed to the wards across the state. Eagle–eyed patrol teams have also been stationed in the three senatorial districts in the state for effective monitoring and to mitigate threats.

‘’The corps is engaging with other security agencies in the state. I want to urge the good and law-abiding citizens of Osun State not to entertain any fear. The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has fine-tuned modalities to ensure that the coming elections are conducted to the admiration of all Nigerians. Heads of security agencies in the state have had a series of engagements; we have been able to map out strategies towards the success of the forthcoming general elections. Our collaboration is strong. Osun residents will perform their civic responsibilities in a peaceful atmosphere, without being harassed.

“I want to assure you that NSCDC personnel will discharge their duties with high degree of professionalism for us to witness free, fair and credible elections,” he stated.