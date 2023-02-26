Election Results: Tinubu wins in Ekiti with 201,494 votes

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ekiti State has announced the final result of the presidential election held in the country on Saturday.

INEC state Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, Professor Akeem Lasisi, announced the result at the state Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti after the collation officers from the 16 council areas presented their results one after the other.

He explained that out of the 18 registered political parties that took part in the exercise, APC got the highest number of votes with 201,494 votes.

The PDP came second with 89,554 votes, while Labour Party polled 11,397 votes, as New Nigerian Peoples’ Party secured 264 votes.

Professor Lasisi said the total number of vote cast was 314,478, while over 6,000 were rejected.

The INEC State Collation Officer said Ekiti had 986,777 registered voters out of which 315,058 were accredited for the election.

On his part, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Ayobami Salami, thanked all the stakeholders for their support, which led to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

All the party agents at the state Collation Centre signed the result sheets and collected one copy each.

Below are the result from the 16 local government area as announced by INEC:

ILEJEMEJE

APC- 4,599

LP-97

PDP- 2662

NNPP- 3

ISE/ORUN

APC- 11,415

LP- 497

PDP- 2,734

NNPP- 10

EFON

APC-5,873

LP- 125

PDP- 2,521

NNPP-3

GBONYIN

APC-. 11,969

LP-245

PDP-4,178

NNPP-11

EMURE

APC-8,159

LP-465

NNPP-14

PDP- 3035

IREPODUN/ IFELODUN

APC-14,265

LP- 544

PDP-5,516

NNPP-24

IKERE

APC-11,659

LP- 910

NNPP- 24

PDP- 7,198

IJERO

APC- 12, 628

LP- 373

NNPP- 6

PDP- 5, 731

IDO/OSI

APC- 11, 917

LP- 782

NNPP- 14

PDP- 7, 476

EKITI WEST

APC- 14, 516

LP- 391

NNPP- 10

PDP- 4,318

MOBA

APC- 12, 046

LP- 246

NNPP- 11

PDP- 5,847

IKOLE

APC- 15, 465

LP- 779

NNPP- 11

PDP- 10, 198

EKITI EAST

APC- 12, 435

LP- 375

NNPP- 7

PDP- 7, 782

OYE

APC- 14, 472

LP- 643

NNPP- 20

PDP- 7, 143.

EKITI SOUTH-WEST

APC- 11, 334

LP- 440

NNPP- 9

PDP- 5047

ADO-EKITI

APC- 28, 751

LP- 4, 485

NNPP- 87

PDP- 8, 168