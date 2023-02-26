Election Results: Tinubu wins in Ekiti with 201,494 votes

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ekiti State has announced the final result of the presidential election held in the country on Saturday.
INEC state Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, Professor Akeem Lasisi, announced the result at the state Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti after the collation officers from the 16 council areas presented their results one after the other.
He explained that out of the 18 registered political parties that took part in the exercise, APC got the highest number of votes with 201,494 votes.
The PDP came second with 89,554 votes, while Labour Party polled 11,397 votes, as New Nigerian Peoples’ Party secured 264 votes.
Professor Lasisi said the total number of vote cast was 314,478, while over 6,000 were rejected.
The INEC State Collation Officer said Ekiti had 986,777 registered voters out of which 315,058 were accredited for the election.
On his part, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Ayobami Salami, thanked all the stakeholders for their support, which led to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.
All the party agents at the state Collation Centre signed the result sheets and collected one copy each.
Below are the result from the 16 local government area as announced by INEC:
ILEJEMEJE
APC- 4,599
LP-97
PDP- 2662
NNPP- 3
ISE/ORUN
APC- 11,415
LP- 497
PDP- 2,734
NNPP- 10
EFON
APC-5,873
LP- 125
PDP- 2,521
NNPP-3
GBONYIN
APC-. 11,969
LP-245
PDP-4,178
NNPP-11
EMURE
APC-8,159
LP-465
NNPP-14
PDP- 3035
IREPODUN/ IFELODUN
APC-14,265
LP- 544
PDP-5,516
NNPP-24
IKERE
APC-11,659
LP- 910
NNPP- 24
PDP- 7,198
IJERO
APC- 12, 628
LP- 373
NNPP- 6
PDP- 5, 731
IDO/OSI
APC- 11, 917
LP- 782
NNPP- 14
PDP- 7, 476
EKITI WEST
APC- 14, 516
LP- 391
NNPP- 10
PDP- 4,318
MOBA
APC- 12, 046
LP- 246
NNPP- 11
PDP- 5,847
IKOLE
APC- 15, 465
LP- 779
NNPP- 11
PDP- 10, 198
EKITI EAST
APC- 12, 435
LP- 375
NNPP- 7
PDP- 7, 782
OYE
APC- 14, 472
LP- 643
NNPP- 20
PDP- 7, 143.
EKITI SOUTH-WEST
APC- 11, 334
LP- 440
NNPP- 9
PDP- 5047
ADO-EKITI
APC- 28, 751
LP- 4, 485
NNPP- 87
PDP- 8, 168
