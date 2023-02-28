Election Results: Police warn politicians against inciting violence

The Police Command in Ebonyi has warned politicians to steer clear of inciting their followers to violence over the outcome of the presidential/National Assembly elections of Feb. 25, that did not favour them.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Command Public Relations Officer on Tuesday in Abakaliki.



The statement reported the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Faleye Olaleye, as saying that anyone found inciting their supporters or members of the public will face the full wrath of the law.



Olaleye reiterated the need for politicians and their supporters to exercise restraint and caution to approach election tribunal if they were aggrieved.



“Nobody is above the law and anyone found inciting their supporters or members of the public will face the full wrath of the law.



“The politicians should adhere strictly to the code of conduct as stated by the Electoral Act guiding aspirants vying for political offices during the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.



“I, therefore commend the good people of Ebonyi and electorate for your patience; I encourage everyone to remain calm and law abiding,” the Commissioner said.