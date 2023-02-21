Election: Nigerian Army approves Hotlines for Operation Safe Conduct

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri
In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure the protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious activity or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.
This is part of NA’s move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.
This was contained in a Press statement signed by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri via an email message on Tuesday evening.
It could be recalled that the NA had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.
Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.
- ABIA STATE 08031113129
- ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987
- AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916
- ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185
- BAUCHI STATE 08128063675
- BAYELSA STATE 08033241005
7. BENUE STATE 08080754339
- BORNO STATE 09099616160
08086987079
- CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192
- DELTA STATE 07035070797
- EBONYI STATE
08158274048
- EDO STATE
09066325953
- EKITI STATE
08037851448
- ENUGU STATE
09032102212
08023097458
- GOMBE STATE
07063908779 08082557782
- IMO STATE
07034907427
- JIGAWA STATE
07017791414 08100144363
- KADUNA STATE
07031544227 08028580978 08035242633
- KANO STATE
08038432656
- KASTINA STATE
08108854061
09012998054
- KEBBI STATE
09130213661
- KOGI STATE
08033217964
- KWARA STATE
09060001270
- LAGOS STATE
08034025825 08023190487 09024409000 08033709434
- NASSARAWA STATE
09051009404
- NIGER STATE
07031346425
- OGUN STATE
09116589494
- ONDO STATE
08036130535
- OSUN STATE
09019683922
- OYO STATE
07047703000
- PLATEAU STATE
08037116395 07031260622
- RIVERS STATE
08064274222
- SOKOTO STATE
07069084570 07052693532 08136913284
- TARABA STATE
08136728969 08060902363
- YOBE STATE
08061397656
- ZAMFARA STATE
08140075541
- FCT
09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, and 09159793968.
