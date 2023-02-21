Home » News » Election: Nigerian Army approves Hotlines for Operation Safe Conduct
February 21, 2023

Election: Nigerian Army approves Hotlines for Operation Safe Conduct

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure the protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious activity or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This is part of NA’s  move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

This was contained in a Press statement signed by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri via an email message on Tuesday evening.

It could be recalled that the NA had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

  1. ABIA STATE  08031113129
  2. ADAMAWA STATE  08022750987 
  3. AKWA-IBOM STATE  07034470916 
  4. ANAMBRA STATE  07035891185 
  5. BAUCHI STATE 08128063675 
  6. BAYELSA STATE  08033241005

 7. BENUE STATE 08080754339 

  1. BORNO STATE 09099616160 

08086987079 

  1. CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192
  2. DELTA STATE  07035070797 
  3. EBONYI STATE 

08158274048

  1. EDO STATE 

09066325953

  1. EKITI STATE 

08037851448 

  1. ENUGU STATE 

09032102212

08023097458

  1. GOMBE STATE 

07063908779 08082557782 

  1. IMO STATE 

07034907427 

  1. JIGAWA STATE 

07017791414 08100144363 

  1. KADUNA STATE 

07031544227 08028580978 08035242633 

  1. KANO STATE 

08038432656

  1. KASTINA STATE 

08108854061

09012998054

  1. KEBBI STATE 

09130213661

  1. KOGI STATE 

08033217964

  1. KWARA STATE 

09060001270

  1. LAGOS STATE 

08034025825 08023190487 09024409000 08033709434

  1. NASSARAWA STATE

09051009404

  1. NIGER STATE 

07031346425

  1. OGUN STATE 

09116589494

  1. ONDO STATE 

08036130535 

  1. OSUN STATE 

09019683922

  1. OYO STATE

07047703000 

  1. PLATEAU STATE 

08037116395 07031260622 

  1. RIVERS STATE 

08064274222 

  1. SOKOTO STATE 

07069084570 07052693532 08136913284 

  1. TARABA STATE 

08136728969 08060902363 

  1. YOBE STATE 

08061397656

  1. ZAMFARA STATE 

08140075541 

  1. FCT 

09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, and 09159793968.

