Election: Nigerian Army approves Hotlines for Operation Safe Conduct

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure the protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious activity or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This is part of NA’s move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

This was contained in a Press statement signed by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri via an email message on Tuesday evening.

It could be recalled that the NA had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

ABIA STATE 08031113129 ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987 AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916 ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185 BAUCHI STATE 08128063675 BAYELSA STATE 08033241005

7. BENUE STATE 08080754339

BORNO STATE 09099616160

08086987079

CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192 DELTA STATE 07035070797 EBONYI STATE

08158274048

EDO STATE

09066325953

EKITI STATE

08037851448

ENUGU STATE

09032102212

08023097458

GOMBE STATE

07063908779 08082557782

IMO STATE

07034907427

JIGAWA STATE

07017791414 08100144363

KADUNA STATE

07031544227 08028580978 08035242633

KANO STATE

08038432656

KASTINA STATE

08108854061

09012998054

KEBBI STATE

09130213661

KOGI STATE

08033217964

KWARA STATE

09060001270

LAGOS STATE

08034025825 08023190487 09024409000 08033709434

NASSARAWA STATE

09051009404

NIGER STATE

07031346425

OGUN STATE

09116589494

ONDO STATE

08036130535

OSUN STATE

09019683922

OYO STATE

07047703000

PLATEAU STATE

08037116395 07031260622

RIVERS STATE

08064274222

SOKOTO STATE

07069084570 07052693532 08136913284

TARABA STATE

08136728969 08060902363

YOBE STATE

08061397656

ZAMFARA STATE

08140075541

FCT

09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, and 09159793968.