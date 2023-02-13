Election: NAPTIP unveils roles toward hitch free polls

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Monday unveiled its role in the 2023 general election toward ensuring that the exercise is hitch free.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, disclosed at a news conference in Abuja that Section 23 and 24 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015 empowered the agency to monitor elections.



According to her, the Act provides a legal framework for the protection of persons against all forms of violence in private and public life.

She said that the meaningful participation of all persons in political processes was key to achieving a more secured, prosperous and democratic society, saying that this could be obstructed by political violence.

Waziri-Azi said that sections 23 and 24 of the VAPP Act were important because of the prohibition of all forms of political violence that could be perpetrated by individuals and state actors.

“Political violence is any crime perpetrated in the course of political activities, like elections which includes: thuggery, mugging, use of force to disrupt meetings; or the use of dangerous weapons that may cause bodily harm or injury.



“Specifically, section 23 provides that “A person who commits political violence is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of up to four years or a fine of up to five hundred thousand or both”.



“The section also criminalises any attempt to commit political violence; inciting, aiding, abetting or counseling another person to commit the crime including receiving or assisting a person to commit political crime.



“For political actors, that is, group of persons, structured or organised institutions and agencies, section 24 provides the punishment of imprisonment of up to four years or fine of up to one million naira or both.

“Section 24 further provides that “The state is liable for the offences committed by its agents and the court shall award appropriate compensation commensurate with the extent and amount of damages.”



She said the Act was very clear on what constitutes political violence and the different category of persons and groups that would be held liable for committing, inciting, aiding and abetting

The D-G stated further said that this function of monitoring the 2023 election would also be performed by NAPTIP state offices especially those states who had adopted the VAPP Act as a law.



She said that based on the political violence across the country, right from the present electioneering process including the ones on INEC facilities, it had become necessary for NAPTIP to work with other law enforcement agencies.



Waziri-Azi said that with the collaboration of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) NAPTIP had put in place a number of mechanism targeted at sensitizing the public against perpetrating act of political violence.



She said that the agency had carefully curated jingles in English and pidgin airing on two local radio stations to warn FCT residents of the consequences of any act of political violence within this period.

According to her, awareness creation with materials which includes posters, red card handbills have been produced for this purpose, and that they will be posted at strategic locations across the six area councils of the FCT.



She said that the materials were designed to enhance the understanding of the public on what constituted electoral violence, indicators and punishments, and that it was expected to serve as deterrent to all.



According to her, NAPTIP will mobilise its duly trained personnel to enforce the relevant sections of the VAPP Act during the upcoming elections.