Election must hold everywhere, noting like Biafaraland – DIG Amadi

THE Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in charge of South East geopolitical zone, John Ogbonnaya Amadi has sternly warned separatist agitators to steer clear of the zone, insisting that today’s election must take place in all the approved poling units because there is no place like Biafraland in the area.

This came as the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Anambra State, Dr. Elizabeth Agwu said over 2.4 million voters in Anambra State are expected to cast their votes during the presidential and national assembly elections.

DIG Amadi, who briefed Area Commanders and other top police officers posted to the state for the election duties, assured the people that with what is on ground, there is nothing to fear in any part of the South East.

He said: “We are good to go. There is no cause for alarm. People should not bother themselves about those who have been shouting that there will be no election in Biafraland because there is nothing like Biafraland.

“This part of the country is a bonafide part of the Nigerian state and nobody born of a woman can stop election in the South East. “We are ready to ensure free, fair and credible election because that is the wish of Mr. President and we are carrying out the mandate of the Inspector General of Police and the Commander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces to prove to the world that we can do it much better.

“Therefore, there will be election in every part of Igboland and those who think they can scuttle it should be prepared to pay with their lives. If anybody comes out to disrupt the process, that person will get it hot.

” We want people to warn their wards that security agencies are ready to protect the people and should anyone try to do otherwise, security operatives will deal with him squarely.

“To the policemen, it is no longer business as usual and you must wake up from your slumber. You have poling units, INEC offices and police formations to protect and you must ensure that your men do exactly what they are expected to do.

“The reason some of the security breaches occur is due to our complacency. The police should know that it is a battlefield and anybody in a war front must know that it is to kill or be killed.

“When you have that at the back of your mind, you will not be taken unawares. Make sure that the structures we have put in place for this election are functioning properly and no policeman should give excuses for leaving his job as you will be held responsible for your actions and inactions.”

Also briefing reporters at the INEC state headquarters, Awka, the REC, Dr. Agwu said the commission had upgraded the BVAS, assuring that voters would be accredited in seconds at their poling units.

She urged the people to understand that politics is a game in which one could lose today and win tomorrow, adding that anybody who disrupts the process is an enemy of the people.

She also spoke on the large quantity of voters cards that were discovered in a bush in Nnewi, saying, “We don’t know who own those voters cards. It could be as a result of multiple registration.

“However, INEC is investigating to find out the owners. The voter’s cards we distributed were not even up to the number discovered in Nnewi.”