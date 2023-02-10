Election: Lagos Office of civil engagement makes a case for Senior citizens

… Offers 1,000 free health insurance, eyeglasses

By Chioma Obinna



Ahead of the forthcoming elections, the Special Adviser Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale in collaboration with the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, LASHMA offered over 1000 free health insurance and eyeglasses to senior citizens in the state even as it stressed the need to ensure that all senior citizens in the state have a seamless opportunity to participate in the electoral process regardless of their circumstances.



Adebowale who spoke during a free medical health tagged: “Sanwo-Olu 1000 Free Medical Health Insurance and Check up Drive” on Wednesday in Lagos also stressed the need to address other challenges faced by Senior Citizens such as lack of access to good health care, discrimination and poverty.

Adebowale who stated that many elders are being excluded from participating in elections due to physical limitations like transportation challenges and lack of access to information explained that these challenges can prevent the Senior Citizens from participating fully in the electoral process.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the support and resources they need to participate fully.”



Further, she said to ameliorate some of the health-based challenges associated with old age, they have provided free health insurance via the ILERA EKO Programme by the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme.



“We intend to assist the vulnerable in the State who cannot afford the

ILERA EKO Premium, we plan to ensure that the vulnerable have access to quality healthcare equally. The government intends to deliver the health scheme to the citizens and to encourage the people to own the program to make it a success.



“In addition, for sustainable health delivery, we intend to carry out medical outreach and periodic checkups for our senior citizens in the state. Efforts are also in the pipeline for elderly bus passes; a concessionary scheme which allows our senior citizens in Lagos State to be able to use the state-owned bus transportation system once a week and on public holidays for free.”



She appealed to the Independent Campaign Council to consider subsidising the Housing Scheme for all the Senior Citizens as well as providing subsidised food items, reliable and affordable transportation system, a free health insurance scheme and regular medical checkups to include free medication, should Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu emerges as President and Governor.

Adebowale pledged that they are determined to continue to push for the betterment and welfare of all the Senior Citizens, including all widows and widowers in the state.



Continuing, she stressed that as the election approaches, it is pertinent to acknowledge the valuable contributions that elders add to democracy and the impact of their voices.



She emphasised that senior citizens form an integral part of society; adding that their experiences and perspective are of immense value as they have lived through many important events in the nation’s history, hence, the need for their wisdom and knowledge in shaping the future of our country.



She added that their role was very critical during the electoral process because they help shape and determine the direction of the nation while ensuring that the leaders are held accountable for the needs of the people.



“Despite having a total of 1,389,104 registered Senior Citizens voters in Lagos State and a guaranteed votes of a majority of them who are obviously over 65 years, are often neglected despite the critical role they play in the electoral process.



“Many of them are being excluded from participating in elections which is due to physical limitations like transportation challenges and lack of access to information.



He suggested accessible and convenient voting options which include; providing transportation to polling stations as well as offering early voting and absentee ballots which are expected to increase the Senior Citizens’ opportunity to participate in the electoral process.



“We need to sensitise and educate the Senior Citizens about their rights and responsibilities as voters while providing them with accurate and updated information about the candidates and layout on the ballot paper.”



She called on all Lagosians to ensure that the voices of the senior citizens are heard so that their contributions to democracy are recognised and honoured. Together we shall ensure the victory of our party in the forthcoming election whilst ensuring that our Senior Citizens have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process and make their voices heard.