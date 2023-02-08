Election: Kano NNPP calls for level playing field 

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Kano State, has urged security agencies to provide level playing field for peaceful electioneering campaigns in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Haruna Doguwa, made the appeal at a press conference in Kano on Wednesday.

He also urged security agencies to be neutral, fair and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties.

Doguwa said providing level playing field for political parties would pave way for free, fair and credible election.

According to him, the NNPP is a peace loving party and has been carrying out its activities without any crisis.

He explained that the party has so far held rallies in 27 local government areas of the state without any crisis.

“Let me use this opportunity to affirm that our party, the NNPP, cannot and will never submit to intimidation or threat by anyone no matter how highly placed in the discharge of our responsibility to the people and exercise our constitutional rights,’’ he added.

The state NNPP chairman commended the party supporters for demonstrating political maturity in the ongoing electioneering campaigns.