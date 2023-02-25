Election: ‘It’s God’s will for us to elect leaders,’ says 74-year-old

“It’s God’s will for us to elect leaders into office and we must play our part by participating in the process,” says 74-year-old Mr Amos Inuade, a bookseller in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

Inuade, a father of five, in an interview with Newsmen on Saturday, appreciated the opportunity to have seen another election year.



He urged voters to exercise their civic rights according to their conscience.



“It’s bad for a country not to have a leader or someone who will direct its affairs.

Inuade commended the seemless voting process as Nigerians head to the polls, while thanking the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being organised.



Residents of Lagos Island constituencies 1 and 2 came out in their numbers to vote for their preferred candidates in the general election.



Voting commenced at 8:55 a.m. at Lagos Island Constituency, Kakawa Ward, Polling Unit 12, with security operatives heavily on ground.



As at the time of filing this report, accreditation had commenced in other polling units in the constituency.

Another septuagenarian, Alhaji Mohammed Ajasa-Giwa, called for a peaceful conduct of the general elections as voters awaited arrival of INEC officials at Alimosho polling unit 013 and 023.



The 77-year- old man who came with a chair, awaiting the presence of officials, urged the youth to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.



“We put everything in the hands of Almighty God and pray for a peaceful election. We also pray for a better Nigeria and urge the youth to take things easy,” Ajasa- Giwa said.



He further called on Nigerians to accept the outcome of the election without resorting to violence.

“The people should accept the outcome of the election in good fate and should not resort to violence for no reason,” he added.