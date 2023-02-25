Election Duty: Civil Defence loses personnel

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, has lost one of its personnel on election duty, Corps Assistant II Abdusalam Roqeeb from the Lagos State Command.

Roqeed died in a road accident which occurred on Friday, the eve of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections at a sharp bend in Giri junction, Abuja, while five other personnel are presently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Director, Public Relations at tw NSCDC Headquarters, Commandant Olusola Odumosu in a statement said the accident involved an NSCDC-branded vehicle which was conveying authorized identification tags meant for personnel on election duty in Lagos.

“Following the unfortunate incident, the Commandant General (CG) of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, commiserated with families of the deceased, Lagos State Command and the entire Corps.

“He assured that, in line with his commitment to staff welfare, the Corps’ management will take very good care of the injured and bear full responsibility for their treatment to ensure their full recovery and safe return to their families.

“However, it is expedient to correct the erroneous impression created by some online reporters, blogs and media outlets that the personnel involved in the accident was conveying election materials.

“The Corps is a non-partisan and apolitical organisation, hence, has no business conveying election materials as speculated in some quarters.

“The items that were scattered on the road at the scene of the accident in the video shared online were election identification tags meant for Lagos Command personnel on election duty before the unfortunate incident and not ballot papers or PVCs.

“The CG prayed for the repose of the soul of the gallant officer who died and soonest recovery of others in the hospital.

“The officer has been buried according to Islamic rites”, said Odumosu.