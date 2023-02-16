Election: Asiwaju Super Women storm market for Tinubu/Shettima

A group of women known as the Asiwaju Super Women, yesterday, stormed markets around Alimosho Local Government Area, LGA, in Lagos State to canvass votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

They also gave branded gift items to the market women, explaining what they would gain if Tinubu emerged as president.

Speaking to the market women, the convener, Mrs. Jumoke Thomas, said: “Use your Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to vote in Asiwaju and other APC candidates. Your vote is your power and it should be used wisely.”

Those present include the group’s grand patron and former deputy governor of Lagos State, Sarah Sosan and the group’s Lagos coordinator, Princess Aderemi Adebowale.