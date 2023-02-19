El-Rufai’s counter order on currency redesign, act of treason  – Lawmaker 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Samaila Suleiman, has described the counter order on currency redesign by Governor Nasir El -Rufai of Kaduna State as an act of treason.

Suleiman who represents Kaduna North in the lower House, called for the arrest of the governor in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Kaduna.

The lawmaker who is currently vying to succesed himself at the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said “It did not occur as a surprise to Rt. Honourable Samaila Suleiman, member Representing Kaduna North Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja, the illegal, unwarranted and outright treasonable counter order made by Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on 16th February, 2023 via his state wide broadcast in which he attacked with disdain the person and gave a counter order, undermining the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria regarding the legal tender status of the old 500 and 1000 Naira Notes.”

“It can be recalled that the same Malam Nasir El-Rufai disdainfully countered the valid orders of the Nigeria’s current president on whose popularity Malam EL-Rufai and his cohorts rode to their current positions. No wonder, the former President of Nigeria under whose regime El-Rufai was lifted from oblivion to become the F.C.T Minister was once quoted to have said ‘‘Elrufai is not a man of loyalty because biting the fingers that fed him is his trademark.”

“It was an attempt by El-Rufai to be clever by half by portraying that his outburst was done in the interest of the downtrodden ‘‘talakawas’’ and the rule of law which he disdains so much by most of his anti-People policies as Governor of Kaduna stateThis is indeed funny, coming from EL-Rufai who the people of Kaduna state and Nigeria at large have come to know as a public officer who lacks compassion for the masses.”

“We, the People of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large do not and will never suffer collective amnesia.The same El-Rufai whose second name is ‘’Disobedience to court orders’’ running to the same courts he demeans, maligns and holds in extreme contempt.I do not have doubt in the ability of our judiciary to prove its worth not only to Nigerian citizens but to the entire world by restating the famous principle that ‘‘He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

He alleged that the Governor had a track record of disobeying validly obtained court orders. “In fact, the man El-Rufai does not have the moral right to approach our courts for any remedy as he has shamelessly done in this case by approaching the apex court invoking its original jurisdiction over a currency issue.”

“If the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot guide Malam El-Rufai that currency redesign is an issue under the exclusive Legislative List and well within the powers of Mr. President to enforce, I thought his apparent albeit fake loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari should have guided him not to scornfully dare the President’s orders on the naira redesign as he did.”

“What is even more worrisome is the fact that El-Rufai’s flammable order to the people of Kaduna State could incite the public against a democratically elected government. It was an affront to the office of the president, unconstitutional and could amount to sedition and treason against the Nigerian state.”

“The obvious desperation of Malam El-Rufai on this saga of course says the expected- the well hatched plan of Mallam El-Rufai and his cronies to use illicit old naira notes amassed over the years to buy votes for his children and cronies in order to continue reaping Kaduna state of its resources has hit the Kufena rock.”

“Same El-Rufai, his sons and godsons have been deploying all undemocratic means against my supporters and political opponents by using all forms of intimidation and cowardly antics and tactics by ordering for unjustifiable arrests by security agencies and persecution of my supporters in order to bring down my political tides against his son in the forthcoming general elections for the Kaduna North Federal Constituency.”

“I make bold to say that I refuse to be intimidated as my bond with the masses of Kaduna North Federal Constituency has only grown stronger as the election approaches. Victory is my portion In sha Allah.”

He therefore urged the security agencies to be on high alert and move in to defend and protect our democracy, the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian state as one indivisible and indissoluble entity “by arresting and prosecuting Nasir el-Rufai for his treasonable conduct which constitutes serious threat not only to democracy but the entire entity called the federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“As a serving Legislator, I am not unmindful of the immunity accorded to sitting Governors and their Deputies but of course no person or authority including Malam Nasir El-Rufai should be allowed to threaten the territorial integrity of Nigeria without any consequence on the altar of immunity close.My least expectation of our security agencies is for them to take cognizance of the treasonable conduct of El-Rufai and to swing into action as soon as his term of office expires on 29th May, 2023”.

“While I sympathise with all compatriots over the difficulties and the economic challenges we are all going through at the moment, I call on all citizens of Kaduna state and the Kaduna North Local Government in particular to remain vigilant, steadfast, calm and law abiding before, during and after the General elections and to come out and use their PVC to vote enmasse for me on the election day as in my quest to continue to give you positive, compassionate and people oriented representation at the National Assembly,” he stated .