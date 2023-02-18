El-Rufai spoke truth on new naira – Fani-Kayode

Director of Special Media Projects & Operations & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state for his stance on the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Fani-Kayode described El-Rufai as the “hero of the moment.”

Reacting to the development, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a series of tweets on Saturday stated, “The hero of the moment is @elrufai. He has spoken truth and @fkeyamo has confirmed that truth most eloquently and courageously on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ last night.

“Those that hatched and plotted the conspiracy to stop BAT and are attempting to set our nation ablaze and destroy our democracy have failed.

“Next Saturday this matter will finally be concluded, the hopes of the conspirators shall be dashed and our collective enemies shall not only be roundly humiliated and convincingly defeated but also confined to the dustbin.”

Recall that the Kaduna governor in a statewide broadcast Thursday night insisted that the N500 and N1,000 notes remain legal tender in his state until the Supreme Court declares otherwise, describing the naira policy as an alleged “plot for an interim government and military takeover.”

El-Rufai’s position was in sharp contrast to that of President Muhammadu Buhari, who earlier on Thursday ordered that N200 old notes remain legal tender till April 10 and that the N500 and N1000 old notes cease to be legal tender.

The naira crisis has continued to aggravate tension in the country as protests across cities have been turning violent.