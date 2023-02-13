By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna is desperate to run away from the monumental failures of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which he is part of, by trying to distance himself from President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies.

The National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who Monday was reacting to the Kaduna State Governor’s recent media outing where he was quoted as saying that he believed in President Buhari and not his policies anymore, described him as a self-centred person.

Dr. Pogu said, “Governor El-Rufai has always been mischievous and selfish. Under the former President Obasanjo he was accusing everybody outside that government. When he joined ranks with the people who eventually formed the All Progressives Congress, APC, he started saying all sorts of things against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where he belonged at a time.

“Today he is in the APC where he is one of their notable leaders and the APC has failed woefully, he is desperately trying to distance himself by saying Buhari is this and that.

“He forgets that he has also performed badly in Kaduna state. People have lost their lives and lands taken over and all of that.

“So El-Rufai will continue to be a selfish and self-centered person. And remember just before now, this same El-Rufai said the Governors are the leaders in the North. He is not a person you can rely on. So you can forget about his statement and let posterity judge him.”