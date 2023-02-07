Ekpoudom declares support for Tinubu, Akpabio, Udofia, others 

Udom Ekpoudom

••• Says I am not going to any other party

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, (DIG) Udom Ekpoudom, on Monday threw his weight behind the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Obong Akan Udofia, Senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West and Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate, respectively.

Speaking to newsmen after a closed door meeting at the Uyo residence of the former Police Chief, said, ” I remain a bonafide member of the APC, contrary to insinuations that I had decamped or was planning to decamp to the opposition party. I am going no where. I will campaign for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Akan Udofia and all other members of the party.”

Ekpoudom noted that his relationship with Akpabio predated his entry into politics and whatever happened between him the former governor of the state was a break in communication and he was satisfied with his explanation today, saying, ” what the former governor, my brother, the Senator said is nothing but the truth. He has said it all.”

“Something happened that I didn’t understand but he has explained it to me today. We have sorted it out. I am supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself as my Senator, Akan Udofia as governor and all other candidates of our party. I will not deviate from the principles of the party,” he declared.

Speaking to newsmen on why he visited the former police chief, Senator Akpabio said, ” I am here today, because immediately after the supreme judgement that declared me the candidate, I made a decision that his house would be the first private residence I will visit and that is why I am here.

“He is not just an elder brother to me, but he happens to be a brother from the same kindred whom I am always pleased with. In what I may regard then as a factional disagreement in the APC, we ended up in court not because we’re quarrelling, ” he noted

Speaking further, the former Senate Minority leader said, “even before the Supreme Court judgement, we have been trying to make peace but we both agreed that we allow the court to decide after which we would work together for the success of our party. He remains my brother. He is a man who does not forget small favours.

“He believes in transformation and development. He is not selfish. It is not a relationship that is borne out of politics but of mutual respects and we will not allow politics to divide us. Today we are together supporting the same candidates, Tinubu as our president, myself as the Senator, Akan Udofia as governor and others, he stressed.”