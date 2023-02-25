Ekiti women shun polling units, display goods on streets

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ekiti

Some trader women in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital who did not go to their polling units but resumed at their markets places said they were now receiving cash from their customers as they made sales.

There was a few security personnel in and around Ado-Ekiti, as fewer people turned out for the poll compared to the last Governorship election held on June 18, 2022.

At some of the voting points visited fewer people were seen on the queue.

The traders claimed that they needed to sell in order to feed their families.

One of them simply identified as Mrs Bello who sells tomatoes and pepper said, “I have no choice than to resume at the market this morning. In the last few days, I have not been selling because of currency Scarcity. Many of my customers don’t have bank accounts and what I am selling is perishable goods.

“It will interest you that I have sold up to N20,000 worth of items in less than an hour. And again, we don’t know what would happen at the end of the day whether they will say we should not come out.”

Others said they may soon the queue later to cast their vote.