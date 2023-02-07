Ekiti PDP Youth takes Atiku, Okowa message to grassroots

In a bid to raise awareness for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Ekiti Chapter of the PDP New Generation National Youth Campaign Council (NYCC) has kicked off a sensitization exercise for the electorates tagged Mop up Campaign 5/5.

The group kickstarted their campaign exercise from the Ureje community in the Ado Ekiti Metropolis, where they were well received by the members of the community who are mainly farmers and traders.

During the group’s engagement, the residents expressed their joy that a group linked to one of the presidential candidates would be having physical contact with them ahead of the poll.

Addressing the residents on behalf of the team, Modebola Ilori, emphasized the need to vote for the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku, to succeed president Muhammadu Buhari.

Ilori further said that it was necessary that all PDP candidates contesting in other elective positions should be supported by casting their votes for them, so as to work closely with Atiku to lead Nigeria to that staus they all yearn for.

He said: “We are here today to tell you the importance of voting for PDP at all levels, we can vividly see the happenings in the country in the last 8 years and of course recently with the issue of fuel and cash scarcity.’

‘We also know the price of commodities when the PDP was in government and how much they are sold for now, we need someone with vast experience who can apply his wisdom in making sure the economy thrives and the prices reduce. We cannot afford another 4 years of APC hence the collapse of the economy and by extension the country” Ilori added.

The team also visited Erifun and Ago Aduloju farm settlements, and Ago Corner where they were received with great excitement.

Responding, the Youth Leader of the Ureje Community, Mr. Ohinovo, commended the team for their efforts and steadfastness while lamenting the situation in the country.

‘On behalf of Ureje Community, we are happy to have you today, we are quite aware of how the situation in the country has grounded economic activities, we know how it was when the PDP was in government and we’ve all seen what the party in power today is doing to the people. We will use our PVC to speak in one accord on the 25th of February and vote for PDP and all its Candidates’ he said.

The train moved to other areas and they were received with joy and excitement. The program will continue in the coming days to other communities in the State.