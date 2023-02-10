Effective marketing strategies for modern startup

Marketing isn’t what it was a decade ago. Technology has forever changed how people view and consume marketing content. Marketers now focus more on consumer loyalty and boosting brand visibility than making the first sale.

According to statistics, 81% of marketing organizations use marketing automation. Marketing technology can give you additional insights into your data, enhance the customer experience, and make it easier to track prospects. Here are five marketing strategies modern startups can use to keep up with the ever-changing marketing landscape.

Leverage Content Marketing

Businesses with optimized blogs generate up to 126% more leads. Create valuable content on different topics related to your startup to help people find you easily on the internet. The content should answer visitors’ questions and turn them into paying customers.

Use search engine optimization (SEO) to help your blog posts rank higher on search engine result pages. Post links to your content on your social media pages to drive more traffic to your website. Content that offers valuable and practical solutions can easily turn readers into paying customers.

Use Conversational AI Chatbots

Conversational bots reduce costs and improve response time to customer queries. According to statistics, 23% of customer service startups use AI chatbots today. These virtual agents are programmed to answer frequently asked questions before a human agent steps in.

Some marketing professionals use conversational AI chatbots to gather customer details, answer general customer questions, or offer support on common issues. At the end of the day, they get more done. 40% of web users say they don’t mind being served by a chatbot if it offers a solution to their problem.

Make the Most of Social Media

Social media is the best marketing channel for small businesses. Decide which platforms you want to focus on and develop your marketing campaigns to suit them. Establish your presence on one or two platforms that are ideal for your business and leverage them to their full potential.

For instance, having a car stock image library on Instagram or Facebook, where people respond more to visuals, is better. Twitter mainly focuses on news and isn’t a great platform for visuals. Create shareable content that may go viral and get more people to learn about your startup. Post regularly and stay connected with your audience.

Use Paid Ads

Paid ads generate leads and have a quicker ROI than content marketing. This is because you can target specific audience segments. According to one survey, 80% of respondents said they would buy from companies that run personalized ads.

To make sales with paid ads, understand how long-tail keywords work and how people use them. Use different types of keywords and track results. Also, create a landing page and tweak your paid ads regularly.

Focus on Video Marketing

Videos are more engaging than images or text. They foster deeper connections with audiences and help them understand products and services better. Statistics show that 96% of people watch videos to get detailed information on products and services.

Use different videos on different advertising platforms. Short marketing videos work best for Facebook ads, TikTok, and Instagram. Upload more elaborate marketing videos to your YouTube channel. Lastly, ensure your videos are interesting to grab the viewer’s attention.