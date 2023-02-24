EFCC intercepts N32.4m meant for vote-buying in Lagos

… suspect detained in EFCC’s custody

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has seized N32.4 million meant for vote buying in tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Besides intercepting the huge cash, EFCC operatives also arrested and detained the courier of the money but did not give the details of the suspect.

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed in a statement sent to Vanguard on Friday that the suspect had been taken into custody for further questioning.

The statement said following the recovery of the cash, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

The statement said tactical team of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT to fish out politicians engaged in vote trading.

“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC social media platforms,” the commission said.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store. They can also reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, [email protected],the statement said.