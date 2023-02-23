Edu investment: Students make case for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in politics

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Determined to change the narrative in the education sector in Lagos and realizing its invaluable role in the life of individual members and society, the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led the administration from the outset and gave priority attention to the sector.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, ably supported by his aide, the Special Adviser on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab considers his mandate as a social contract with people which propelled him into immediate action to put Lagos on the path of progress to the extent that at the expiration of his first tenure in office, the students that benefit from his huge investments in education have endorsed for a second term in office.

The students across all the higher institutions in the state said the Governor did not disappoint them in his first term in office. As far as they are concerned virtually every facet has received the attention of the Babajide-led administration, be it education, health, employment generation, road construction and rehabilitation, or agriculture, among others.

As a pay back, the students from no fewer than 10 tertiary institutions in Lagos State also unanimously endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the state governor, Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, promising to give both flag bearers over four million votes during the upcoming general elections in the state.

The students said that their over four million members in Lagos have decided to vote for both Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, saying their decision was based on their contribution towards education and human development in the state.

According to them, the recent upgrade of the Colleges of education and a Polytechnic further convinced them that giving Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu their votes would bring more development to education in Lagos.

The students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University, (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic ( LASPOTECH), and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) , LASUED amongst others endorsed the candidates during a rally at the Onikan Stadium.

Presenting the governor a certificate of endorsement, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ishaq Giwa, described the Governor as being super active in governance.

Giwa promised Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that the students would often be available to work with them so as to achieve their dream during the upcoming polls in the state.

“We are here to tell you that we are with you on this journey. Be rest assured that we will always be there for you anytime that you call on us”, he added.

The Lagos NANS chairman, Tolulope Olulesi, said the priority accorded the tertiary education in Lagos by the Sanwo-Olu administration was unrivalled, describing the upgrade of former Lagos State Polytechnic and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education as “top-notch”.

Students’ Union President of LASU, Adeoye Adelakun, said the tertiary education programmes and policies implemented by the Governor were designed to support students’ academic aspiration.

Under the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the LASU union President said the school had its standards raised and rose to become the Best State-owned University in the country. He added that the Governor complemented his support for LASU with the building of a magnificent students’ arcade for union activities.

Adelakun, said the students resolved to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by giving him support for the second term, stressing that Sanwo-Olu’s re-election would further enhance education value in Lagos.

He said: “This endorsement rally is quite significant and it is different from what others have been doing. We are students and we are direct beneficiaries of Sanwo-Olu’s education programmes. We have seen the firsthand impacts of Mr. Governor’s policies and we are out here to appreciate these efforts.

“On behalf of Lagos State University students, I express our appreciation for making the school the Best State University in Nigeria.

“This is because of nothing but the academic standing of the school. We are also thankful for the gift of the students’ arcade, which is the best of its kind in Africa.”

In the same vein, the student union leader for LASUED, Okechukwu Samuel, disclosed that the APC has made the state conducive for non-indigenes to achieve whatever they dream of, saying he never believed that he could be leading a school in Lagos.

Also speaking at the rally, president of the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS)Shasanya Akinola, stated that the event was put together in appreciation of the contributions of Tinubu and governor Sanwo-Olu to the growth of education in Lagos State.

Akinola said the students were encouraged to drum support for the two principal contestants because of their previous antecedents.

He said Tinubu was the one that established local bursary and scholarship to support indigent students to realize their dream.

He said the former Lagos State governor created different platforms for students to strive and achieve quality education, giving bursary to non -Indigenes to ensure they have access to education.

On the other hand, Akinola said Sanwo-Olu raised the bar of education by driving quality education in accordance with Sustytainable Development Goals, SDG goal 4.

He said it was also remarkable to note how Sanwo-Olu evacuated stranded students of University of Jos who are Lagos State origin or residence. He said he was optimistic that the issue of federal scholarship would be reviewed if Tinubu is elected.

While describing the rally by the students a huge success, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that such endorsement rally by students was unprecedented.

He noted that though there could be students of certain institutions endorsing one politician or the other in the past, but for all students of tertiary institutions in the state, whether FG or State government owned or private, for them to unanimously endorse a sitting governor for a second term is interesting.

Wahab however, attributed Sanwo-Olu general endorsement to his leadership quality.

“He had a vision for greater Lagos through governance and he started working towards that from the day one that he was sworn in. You would recall that the 3rd Pillar of his administration’s six pillar development agenda dwells on Education and Technology. The administration has been so proactive in implementing various reforms geared towards making the educational system in the state a model for the country and beyond.’’

According to Wahab, “It is only in Lagos that a state can establish two universities at the same time, adding that not only that Mr. Governor had secured all necessary certificates of recognition for the Universities, that is, LASUED and LASUSTECH, but the two Universities are also admitting students that sat for the 2022/23 academic exercise as we speak.

‘’In addition to this, when Mr. Governor came into Office in 2019, he reviewed the contents of the programme called Ready – Set – Go to become Jobs initiatives Lagos. Ready Set Go was designed for final-year Students of only Lagos State-owned institutions.

“Upon its review by this administration, Mr Governor directed that the job initiatives Lagos should be redesigned for the Penultimate and final year students of all Tertiary Institutions in the state whether federal or state-owned.

“The JIL has empowered close to a hundred thousand students across all tertiary institutions in the state.’’

Wahab said the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu has improved the welfare of students and staff of all the State-owned tertiary institutions not only through regular and efficient allocations to manage their academic programmes, but several interventions in critical areas such as infrastructure.

‘’It is not by magic that LASUSTECH emerged as the third best in the country in the year 2022 ranking for Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology. LASU as we speak is one of the best State Universities in the country and one of the best six hundred in the world.’’

Wahad said Sanwo-Olu recently fulfilled his administration’s promise that all the federal and state-owned tertiary institutions would be assisted with brand-new luxury buses to ease transportation in their respective institutions.

“As we speak, the governor has completed and commissioned the best and the biggest students Arcade in LASU popularly known as LASU Arcade. It is the best and the biggest SUG infrastructure around the country.

“Not only this, an 8, 272 bed space hostel is nearing completion at LASU which Mr governor has promised to replicate in the two new Universities as well.

“LASU tech hub project is on- going, LASUSTECH new Admin block is almost completed, LASUED 460 sitters Lecture Theatre is about 85 per cent completed, we have delivered and installed LED Combo street lights in LASU which has made movement in and around the campus safe both in the day and at night.

“I think the students were impressed with a lot of reforms in the education sector under governor Sanwo – Olu and staged what they called Lagos State Students Mega Endorsement Rally. It was the biggest rally by the student body in the last few years. Onikan stadium was full to the brim in appreciation of good governance and transformative policies.

Accepting the endorsement on behalf of himself and Tinubu, the governor described the students’ gesture as a morale booster in their ongoing campaign for the 2023 poll.

Also, like a prophet who is honoured at the homestead, the much-expected presidential ticket of Tinubu/Shettima believed to be the undisputed winner of the forthcoming election had received a decisive fillip from the amalgamated body of students in south-west region just as the leaders of thought from the same geopolitical zone recently anointed the duo, apparently, due to the investment of Tinubu on the education sector.

The political endorsement which had in attendance, the effervescent son of APC presidential candidate, Seyi Tinubu, was hosted by the executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Barrister Moyosore Ogunlewe at the Council secretariat, Ojota, Lagos.

The body of Students, Student Union Government (SUG) that endorsed the APC presidential standard bearers are from the University of Lagos UNILAG, Lagos State University LASU, Lagos State University of Science and Technology LASUSTECH, University of Ibadan, UI, Federal Polytechnic, Ede among others.

The Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government who hosted the Students Union said he had gained a lot from Tinubu like free secondary school and payment of final year examination fees (NECO). He has an elaborate programme for the youths. “The youths are safe with him, vote massively for the man.

“It is clear that Asiwaju alone has the heart of the students. It was the same NECO he sponsored that made me study law, that brought me as the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government.

“Be rest assured that our future is brighter if he emerges as the president of this country,” Ogunlewe said.

Also, receiving a boost, student unions in Nigeria, unanimously agreed that Tinubu, considering his sterling qualities and past performances as governor of Lagos, “he had done so much for youths and students in the area of education and financial development and as a result, adopted him as the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria,” said comrade Akinleye the Regional Vice President of the student body.

The followings are the remarks of the Student Union Government, SUG, President and Speakers of various institutions in the South West.

The former SUG President Lagos State University, LASU, comrade Agbabiaka said “it is important to know why we want to vote for Asiwaju.”

He said; “He did a lot of things in Lagos that are very key things. It is only in his manifesto you have student loan and broke it down like it was done in developed climes.

“In 2008, Tinubu left an enduring legacy. If he didn’t establish LCDA’s young persons won’t have emerged as chairman of Local government. The likes of Ayo Joseph and Ayo Adewale won’t have emerged as young chairmen at the time if not for Asiwaju,” he said.

The chairman Lagos State National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, comrade Billiaminu Oba said Seyi Tinubu has actually shown that he is the face of Lagos (Oju Eko).

“This is how a child should demonstrate to his parent that he is well nurtured. We have heard a lot of testimonies of our leaders who are beneficiaries of Tinubu kind gestures.

“Regardless of where you are from, Asiwaju listens to the yearnings of everyone. This is the time to rally round him. He is a talent hunter. He discovered Oba Oniru, Muri Okunola, Jimi Benson et Al. Asiwaju is about the youth and for the youth. Let us go back to our street, let us go to our polling units and ensure we speak with our votes”. He said.

The SUG President University of Ibadan, comrade Adewole Adeyinka said he was amazed seeing Mr. Seyi Tinubu moving around campaigning for his father.

“I think this is the first time to see such a demonstration among politicians. We have 25 polling units in the University of Ibadan, and we will mobilise massively the support of the premier university will be for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who created a sustainable, economically feasible Lagos. We want him to replicate this at the National level,” Adewole said.

SUG President LASUED comrade Okechukwu Samuel said; “I want to appreciate the directorate of this program. I am an indigenous son of Anambra state given the opportunity to serve as SUG president in LASUED. I want to appreciate Asiwaju for creating a united Lagos. Lagos has given me a life ahead and I will always cast my votes for someone that created a renewed hope”.

SUG President AOCOED, comrade Chioma Ohakwe, said “I want to appreciate Tinubu for making it possible for an Enugu State indigene to contest and emerge in Lagos as SUG president. We are going to come out on Saturday and vote our incoming president, Tinubu.”

The Speaker of Ondo youth parliament Comrade Ikumapayi said;“We are here because we are convinced with our future with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the architect of modern Lagos and he is going to be the architect of modern Nigeria by God’s grace.

“We are here because Seyi Tinubu has joined people in campaigning. We will build ourselves, we will defend our votes in the most lawful ways. We are guaranteeing you with our support. We are voting, adopting and convinced that Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be our next president,” he said.

Speaker Osun state said he is the only one we can hand over Nigeria to at the moment. In Osun state we are here to support him.

Majority leader LSYP Sasanya Akinola said;“I want to use this medium to inform you that we shall be voting for the people. We know the achievement of Lagos. We need that trait at the Federal level. Nigeria is in need of a visionary leader because this country has suffered a lot”.