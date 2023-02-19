Edo State Varsity Uzairue graduates first set of medical students

History has been made as Edo State University Uzairue graduated its first set of medical students in record time of six years and two weeks.

Speaking after the final exams in Edo Specialist Hospital Benin, the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Dr. Sunday Omozuwa, said he was excited that the mandate of six years of the university to graduate medical students was achieved. He equally thanked the state government, MDCN and Management team of Edo State University Uzairue for their support and steadfastness to achieving this success.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Edo Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sunday Adeoye, who said it has been a great delight working with Edo State University Uzairue, called for more collaborations and extolled the University for keeping up with their promise of six years.

Kayode Osibade, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Observer to Community Medicine Final Examinations, stated that the performance of the graduating students was commendable and applauded the university for conducive learning environment.

One of the External Examiners, Prof. Antoinette Ofili, congratulated Edo State University Uzairue for what he called a great feat, having been able to graduate its first set of medical students at the stipulated time.

Some of the graduating medical students, on their part, expressed great joy that the journey of six years had come to an end and thanked the university lecturers and Management for their efforts to inculcate in them good morals and hardwork.

The graduation of the first set of medical students of Edo State University Uzairue was made possible after the MDCN, in January 2023, granted final approval to the College of Medical Sciences of the university to fully conduct Clinical Examinations and graduate the students as Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) holders.

40 students from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences participated in the examination which started on February 9 and ended February 17, 2023.