Edema faults Omo- Agege’s alleged comment on Iteskiri Nation

Mr Collins Oritsetemiyin Edema

Immediate past President of the National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, Comrade Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin has faulted the comment of the Deputy Senate President and APC gubernatorial candidate in Delta State Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege over an alleged comment on the Itsekiri candidates, noting that I have watched with dismay a short video clip from the Interactive session the Deputy Senate President had with some selected set of Itsekiri People where he said two Itsekiri candidates presently in the senatorial race are not intelligent, educated, and qualified.



Edema made this known yesterday in Warri, saying that “Omo- Agege insulted the Itsekiri Nation in the purported video clip.

the Itsekiri Nation should vote for the APC Delta South Senatorial Candidate (an Isoko Man) as against the two Itsekiri candidates presently in the race from the PDP and NNPP citing his reason being that the candidates currently being paraded by the Itsekiri Nation are not intelligent, educated, and qualified

“To add insult to injury, Omo-Agege even went further to state that the APC will take time to find a suitable Itsekiri candidate for the Delta South Senatorial Position after the present Candidate has been delivered by the Itsekiri Nation come February 25, 2023.



“First, for clarification’s sake, it is the turn of the Itsekiri Nation to get the Delta South Senatorial Position after both the Isoko Nation and the Ijaw Nation have both served their turn from 1999-present. Chief Stella Omu (1999-2003), and Sen. James Manager (2003-date) who is Maternally Isoko.



It is important to note that this is not the first time the APC Gubernatorial candidate is displaying such Archaic disdain and intellectual deformity on issues that has to do with the Itsekiri Nation.



“The evil machinations of the APC gubernatorial candidate in using his position as DSP to short-change the Itsekiri Nation in citing the Federal Polytechnic Origin in Delta instead of Federal Polytechnic Koko, neglect of over 20 Itsekiri aboriginal communities in Delta Central (despite the electorates in these communities voting for him), the nomination of Chief Emmanuel Okumagba for the position of NDDC Chairman, his alleged Sponsorship/support for his kinsmen to continually disparage, distort our history, malign and promote hatred against the Itsekiri Nation and her Monarchy on various social media platforms, and his family alleged Role in the fictitious/illegal twelve ward structure in Warri South L G.A without proper ward delineation just to mention but a few are his tract records against the Itsekiri Nation.



“Surprisingly the APC gubernatorial candidate who in his 8 Years in the Senate has not been able to question President Buhari over herdsmen/farmers class even in his domain, the massive looting and corruption in the Subsidy scheme under the APC (which currently puts his constituents in serious suffering by joining the long queue too but Pms at an exorbitant price), the astronomical borrowing under the President Buhari led APC Government, etc had the guts to ask if the Member Representing the People of Warri North in the Delta State House of Assembly can question His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over why a university was not sited in Koko. This only shows that Obie Omo-Agege the APC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE is suffering from selective amnesia.



“It is on record that when progressives and men of goodwill at the National Assembly (Senate and HOR) summoned the courage to impeach President Buhari for his lack of foresight and failure as our president; Senator Ovie Omo-agege rather chose the ignoble path of orchestrating “Mace Stealing” so that Nigerians could perpetually remain enslaved.



“I wish to state that the new romance of Omo-Agege with the Itsekiri Nation through his allies in the APC is only meant to secure our vote and then push the Itsekiri Nation into political oblivion in Delta State.



“I hereby urge all Itsekiri people worldwide to reject Omo-Agege and vote for only an Itsekiri candidate in the Delta South Senatorial elections come Saturday, February 25, 2023.