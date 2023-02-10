Economic: NYCN plots nationwide protest

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Barring last minutes changes, the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has concluded arrangements to embark on a nationwide protest tomorrow (Friday).

The impending protest followed the perceived inability of stakeholders to end the nationwide Naira notes and fuel scarcity or provide satisfactory answers to questions about the current economic crisis in the country.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, NYCN President, Comrade Sara-Igbe Sukubo, stressed that Nigerians were suffocating as a result of the scarcity of new Naira notes and fuel as well as the hike in the price of the petroleum product.

Vanguard learnt that already members of the Council from across the 36 states of the Federation were being mobilised to converge on Abuja from February 10 to 24, 2023 for a showdown over the ‘unmitigated’ economic hardship of citizens.

Sukubo said, “It is only the unpatriotic persons that will negate the unalloyed zeal to reposition the economy of Nigeria and to lift our beloved nation from the economic quagmire.

“The drivers of the economy of this highly rich and blessed nation have showcased their lack of technical know-how in handling the economy and our beloved nation is regrettably heading to economic doom if nothing is urgently done.

“It is disheartening to note that the key persons, on whom Nigerians saddled the responsibility of overseeing the economy of our dear nation, are grossly relegating the earnest and sincere efforts to the background.

“Permit us to state that the Nigerian apex youth constituency is greatly pained and to assuage our pains we seek all citizens’ support to protest nationwide and pour out the burden of pains and hardship borne as a result of the betrayal and disservice of a few persons to the Nation from 10th February 2023 to 24th February 2023.”

