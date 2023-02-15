Economic crunch: Sanwo-Olu flags-off distribution of palliative items to vulnerable

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commenced the distribution of palliative measures to the vulnerable people in the state.

This was in fulfilment of his promise during a state-wide broadcast on State of the nation last week to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by the residents that is occasioned by fuel scarcity and lack of currency from the banks.

The vulnerable people include civil servants, and petty traders, among others.

Speaking at the official launch of the distribution exercise, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave out the palliative items to the teeming recipients at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The governor said the distribution is continuous exercise as the government would be reaching out to the religious centers, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and other distribution channels across the state.

According to him, the purpose of the palliative is to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of Naira occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Naira swap policy and the lingering fuel scarcity in the State.

The governor explained that the measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that, “We are doing this to alleviate the pains and sufferings Lagoaians”

“What is inside the boxes are different items for the consumption of the vulnerable society.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Cecelia Dada, stated that Lagos State Government has put together the palliative measure for residents by distributing food to the vulnerable in the society.

Dada stressed that the state government was mindful of the welfare of its people and that the challenges faced by citizens are due to the naira swap and difficulty in accessing money.