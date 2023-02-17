Ebubeagu will not function in Ebonyi untill… – Umahi

Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday stated that the South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu would no longer function in the State until the stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki had within the week disbanded Ebubeagu security outfit and ordered that its arms and ammunition and other properties be withdrawn from them with immediate effect.

The Governor who stated this during a broadcast he made to the people of the State at the new government House, Abakaliki added that “this is in obedience to the rule of law and respect for our Judiciary which I have great respect for, whether the judgement is good for our people or bad, it is the judgement of the Court”.

“On the issue of Ebubeagu, I have directed that Ebubeagu will not function in the State until the stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered,

“However, it must be noted that just about a month ago, another Court of equal jurisdiction had passed a judgement restraining anybody from disbanding Ebubeagu, what it means is that I have two judgements on the matter.”