Ebubeagu: US Govt acknowledges petitions against Umahi

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A petition written by Human Rights Writers Association HURIWA against Governor, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has been duly received and acknowledged by the United States Embassy.

The petitioners sought visa ban on the governor for what it termed his “barbaric use of the Ebubeagu militia to commit crimes against humanity.’

They solicited other foreign missions to vehemently deny Umahi or his family trips outside the Nigerian shores.

HURIWA, who had earlier on addressed a World Press Conference, had said it would continue its campaign against the governor until he stops using the private police to intimidate citizens.

In a 5 page letter signed by HURIWA’s country director Amina Mohammed, the group outlined the nefarious activities of the militia group and its numerous attacks on opposition politicians.

It also cautioned the nation’s security to beam it’s searchlight on Governor Umahi collusion with the body to cause harm to opponents, stressing the need to disband the outfit.

Relatedly, the erstwhile commissioner of police in the state mentioned in the petition, Aliyu Garba, have since been redeployed out of Ebonyi. A new Commissioner of Police have taken over. Garba removal was one of the reliefs sought by petitioners.