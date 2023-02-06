Ebonyi PDP Gov’ship candidate escapes death

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Sunday, escaped death by the wiskers as unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit stormed the venue of the meeting he was scheduled to attend alongside other PDP members at Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

Vanguard investigation revealed that 12 PDP members sustained varying degrees of injuries during the face-off with the hoodlums as six vehicles were vandalized with gunshots.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Chief Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Council explained that Odii was heading to a meeting in the home of one Hon. Ene Odii, when the gunmen opened fire at the meeting.

According to him, “Sen. Mike Ama Nnachi, representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District was not that lucky as he was a victim of the attack, even though he escaped unhurt.

“Trouble started in the afternoon of Sunday, 5th February, 2023 in the private residence of a PDP stalwart, Chief Ene Odi who hosted a meeting in his large compound.

“Sen Ama Nnachi, a direct opponent of Governor David Umahi in the Senatorial contest was adopted by the Ebonyi South Caucus of the party, just as Uburu Women Assembly also donated a Bible to him and cursed any other fellow contesting the election with him.

“People were shot sporadically and vehicles were shattered as the invaders made frantic efforts to enter the compound and finish off the PDP faithfuls.

“The official security of the Senator repelled the bandits and after more than one hour of shooting, the EbubeAgu retreated following a security beef up.

“Just as the fight ensued, the advance party of Dr. Odii sent message across to their master, who was advised to instantly retreat.

“The Governorship candidate retreated and saved what could have become a bloodbath in Ebonyi State.”