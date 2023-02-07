Ebonyi community flays Gov Umahi’s alleged attacks on Odii, PDP guber candidate

By Dennis Agbo

The Isuokoma community in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state have raised the alarm over alleged verbal and other different formats of attack on their son and Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, by Governor Dave Umahi of the state.



The community said that what was worrisome was that Governor Umahi, native of a neighboring community, had in the recent past benefited much from the Isuokoma’s support to become the Governor of Ebonyi state.



They therefore wondered why Governor Umahi cannot reciprocate the gesture the community and Odii in particular extended to him in his route to leadership, just like their son presently aspires.



The community went on to all on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director General of State Security Services, Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Director of State Security and other security agencies “to speedily come to their rescue to save Dr. Odii and the entire people of Isuokoma from the destructive tendencies of Governor David Nweze Umahi. We have lived in fear for too long; the fear of Governor Umahi and his political bulldogs! Save us now!”



In a statement authored by the President-General of Isuokoma community, Mr. John Nnanna Njoku and four others, the community said that there was no doubt that the recent outburst of Governor Umahi against security Chiefs and agencies in Ebonyi State, in which he threatened to block and attack the convoys of opposition candidates in the State, was clearly targeted at Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.



“We are aware that Engr. Umahi has, in his characteristic uncivil manner, commanded the security agencies in the State to withdraw the security personnel attached to opposition candidates. We see this as the Governor’s desperate attempt to clear his way to have an easy ride to kill our son, High Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.



“This latest show of acrimony jolted us to consciousness to give the Governor’s machination and treachery the deserved serious attention, consideration and publicity.



“It is no longer news that Governor Dave Umahi formed the Ebubeagu militia which he has utilized as a political tool to cow opposition to submission in order to perpetuate his unpopular political influence in Ebonyi State.



“We cannot keep quiet to allow Governor Umahi to destroy our illustrious son, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, who is the leading candidate in the 2023 governorship race in Ebonyi State. This is a desperate attempt to consign Isuokoma to the political waste bin,” the community further alleged.