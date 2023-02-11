Ease of Doing Business: Rivers joins Lagos, Edo, to launch small claims court

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Rivers State Judiciary, in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, has launched a Small Claims Court in Rivers State.

The Small Claims Court improves the speed of adjudication for commercial disputes involving financial claims under ₦5,000,000 by introducing self-representation and delivery of judgments within 60 days, among other transformative procedural rules.

Rivers State Judiciary is the 8th State Judiciary to establish specialised Small Claims Court within its magistracy and joins Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, and Ogun States Judiciaries in this intervention.

While affirming his commitment to implementing more innovative reforms, the Chief Judge of Rivers State Judiciary, Honourable Justice Simeon C. Amadi, DSSRS, stated that the establishment of the Court is the latest in a host of judicial reforms being implemented by the State Judiciary.

In her remarks, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary to the PEBEC, expressed her appreciation to the Rivers State Judiciary for collaborating efficiently with the PEBEC Secretariat team.

on the delivery of this reform which effectively delivers speedy access to justice for micro, small, and medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in Rivers State.