DUA hails Atiku for stellar campaign run, confident of PDP victory

Nigerians will be heading to the polls slatted for 25th February 2023 to elect their President, Senators, and Members of the House of Representatives.

Having monitored the campaign trail from the beginning, the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) – the alliance of the centre- right political parties in the continent – congratulate our member party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their Presidential Candidate Hon Atiku Abubakar for leading an incredible campaign in their mission to recover Nigeria from the economic, security and governance woes architected by the outgoing administration.

The DUA is pleased to learn about the clearly stated PDP recovery plan because Nigeria is too important to the continent.

According to the Union, The PDP Presidential candidate has demonstrated his awareness of how crucial it is to restructure Nigeria’s government in order to boost productivity.

More importantly, the DUA commends the PDP and their Presidential candidate for comprehending that restructuring can only be accomplished through a concerted handshake between Nigeria s Executive and National Assembly.

By starting to interact with the National Assembly and forging the alliances that will launch his Recovery plan if elected, Atiku Abubakar has demonstrated how he wants to achieve his vision for a united and prosperous Nigerian society.

Predicted by the most recent POLAF polls- the PDP candidate is projected to win the elections and form the next Nigeria government.

If elected, Hon Atiku has committed to creating a government of national unity which will be of benefit for the Nigerian Federation and the continent.

The DUA welcomes this pledge as we understand that a stable Nigeria means a stable Africa.

Given the political and security situation in the country ahead of the polls, the DUA;

Demands that the government guarantee and protect the democratic right of all Nigerians to choose the leader they want by ensuring security throughout the process of voting, counting, and announcing the winner.

Emphasise that the Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) remain un-interfered so that they are able to ensure a clean, credible, and free election for the good of Nigeria in particular and the African Continent in general.

Issued today 23rd February 2023 by;

Rt. Hon Freeman Mbowe

Co- Chairperson

Democrat Union of Africa (DUA)