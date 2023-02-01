.

•Gridlock as another truck fell, in a lone accident, at Ojota

•Kerosene-laden tanker explodes on Ore-Benin expressway, claims driver’s life

•42 escape death as tipper crashes into bus in Onitsha

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Esther Onyegbula

Barely 48 hours after a truck accident killed nine people in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State, another truck accident, involving a truck and four tricycles in the Ikotun area of the state, has claimed two lives.

This came as another 20-foot container-laden truck, in a lone accident, fell at Odo Iya Alaro, between Ojota New Garage and the Maryland area of the state.

In another development, fear gripped residents of Ore, in Ondo State, yesterday, as a kerosene-laden tanker exploded on the Ore-Benin expressway, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 42 passengers, in a commuter bus, narrowly escaped death, yesterday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, when a tipper rammed into their vehicle.

The accident at the Ikotun area of Lagos State, which occurred at about 12.30pm, yesterday, involved a fully loaded container truck with registration number JJJ 125 and four tricycles with registration numbers, LSD 83 QM, AKD 690 QK, NEK 657 YU and AKL 87 QF.

It was learned that the accident happened when the loaded container, had a brake failure and was rammed into three tricycles by a valley around Synagogue Church, heading towards Ikotun.

The driver of one of the tricycles with one passenger died instantly.

While four other victims, including a pregnant woman and two children, were rescued by personnel of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

Confirming the incident, Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASEMA, said: “Operatives of LASTMA, today rescued another four fatal accident victims inside mini commercial buses (tricycles) around Ikotun area of Lagos.”

According to Taofiq, the operatives immediately handed over those rescued victims to Policemen from Ikotun Police Station. who took them to a general hospital for treatment.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded container truck had a brake failure and crushed three tricycles by a valley around synagogue when going towards Ikotun.

“LASEMA immediately moved the tanker with those crushed tricycles to Ikotun Police Station.”

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has warned tanker owners and drivers to always ensure that their trucks are properly checked and in good condition before embarking on any journey.

Other emergency responders at the accident scene include the Nigerian Police officers from Ikotun Police Station.

Gridlock as another truck in a lone accident at Ojota

The accident led to chaotic traffic, which made it difficult for those driving inward Maryland as it blocked the entire road causing traffic on the other sides and preventing counter-flow despite the bridge not being demarcated.

Motorists took advantage of the accident to drive against traffic, resulting in a total breakdown of law and order.

Kerosene-laden tanker explodes on Ore-Benin Expressway, claims driver’s life

An eyewitness said that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stationary vehicle on the highway.

The eyewitness added that the driver of the tanker was burnt to death in the inferno that followed the explosion.

He said miscreants descended on the office of a paramilitary agency in the area blaming its officials for contributing to accidents in the area.

42 escape death as tipper crashes into bus in Onitsha

The Anambra Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka.

Irelewuyi explained that the accident occurred at 11.30 a.m., on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

He said that eyewitness accounts revealed that the White-and-Black colour Mack tipper, with no registration number, was at speed when it lost control and crashed into a Mercedes 608 bus, with Reg. No: ENU355 UJ.

According to him, the tipper driver was at speed, lost control, and rammed into the bus from behind.

“The bus somersaulted and crashed.

“Forty-two persons, comprising 18 male adults and 24 female adults, were in the bus.

“Fifteen male adults and 24 female adults sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to Amaku Teaching Hospital by FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Awka for medical treatment,” he stated.

Irelewuyi added that no life was lost in the incident, which resulted in heavy traffic gridlock.

He added that the corps personnel from Awka command were on the ground to manage the traffic and ensure the removal of the wreckage from the road.

