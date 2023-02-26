Dozens of migrants die following shipwreck in Italy

African migrants’ 75 foot fishing boat capsized off Libya

By Biodun Busari

Dozens of bodies were reportedly retrieved on a beach in southern Italy following a suspected migrant shipwreck, according to The Independent.

The report said a boat believed to be conveying hundreds of migrants, broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy‘s mainland on Sunday.

It was reported that the bodies of around 30 migrants have so far been spotted on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, the toe of the Italian peninsula, while more were seen to still be in the water.

It further said that more than 100 people were aboard the boat that carried the migrants, and that about 50 people have been rescued, while a baby was among the casualities.

The boat, bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather, the report revealed.

A coastguard figure was quoted by state radio station RAI as saying vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.