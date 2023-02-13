Dortmund’s Moukoko to miss several weeks with ankle injury

Teenaged Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko looks set to be missing for several weeks with an ankle injury, the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old forward was subbed off 28 minutes into Dortmund’s 2-0 away win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

“We currently expect six weeks,” Kehl said on Monday, saying “this is bitter news for him, especially in the current phase (of the season).”

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said after the match “unfortunately it doesn’t look so good”.

Moukoko has six goals this season, tied with midfielder Julian Brandt,the for the most by a Dortmund player.

The teenager, who is Dortmund’s youngest ever player and goalscorer, had established himself as a starting member of Terzic’s side before the January return of striker Sebastien Haller.

Dortmund, who have won six from six in all competitions since the end of the winter break, host Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night.