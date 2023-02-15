Don’t throw your votes away out of anger, Okowa begs Ijaw

By Chancel Sunday

The Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has pleaded with the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the state not to throw their votes away out of anger against the party in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Okowa made the plea when the PDP 5/5 Campaign Team visited Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the PDP-led administration in the state had done enormously well for Deltans in the areas of infrastructural development and human empowerment schemes.

He emphasized that his administration could not satisfy all the needs of the people and urged Deltans to vote massively for the party’s 5/5 candidates to continue with the development drive.

“Don’t throw your votes away out of anger, what God has ordained will certainly happen and man cannot change it”, he said.

However, the state chairman of the party, Barr Kingsley Esiso, and Sen. James Manager, urged Bomadians to cast their votes for the PDP’s 5/5, including the Atiku/Okowa ticket, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon. Michael Diden, Hon. Nicholas Mutu and Hon. Oboro Preyor in the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.