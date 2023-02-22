Don’t make promises to artistes if you can’t keep it — Dwizztheman

.

Nigerian artiste; Dwizztheman, who is known for his hit songs; ‘Jiggy’, ‘Mailo’ and lots more has dropped his 1cent on the hardship artistes go through from ‘Promise and Fail wanna-be sponsors’.

Dwizztheman told a story of how he had to help a fellow artiste who had come to perform on the promises of the promoter to give him Twenty-Thousand Naira (20,000).

After the event, the promoter left without informing the artiste and he refused to pick up the artiste’s call despite the fact that the artiste travelled from Enugu to Lagos for the show.

Dwizztheman said he had to step in when he saw the artiste crying. ‘Unfortunately, it is part of the music hustle’ says Dwizztheman as he tried to console the artiste.

Emmanuel Omokhagbo Buoro, professionally known as Dwizztheman hails from Edo state in Nigeria and he was born in Benin city, where his mom and dad lived before relocating to Ibadan. He attended Richmab International school in Ibadan for nursery school, and George and Duke Group of Schools, Ibadan for his Primary Education. He went on to attend Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Ibadan from JSS1 to JSS3 and ECWA Model College, Ibadan from SSS1 to SSS3. Dwizztheman is a proud alumnus of the University of Ilorin, where he studied Physics.

He developed his interest in music at a young age and started to write for his friends. He also joined the choir of his local church where he was able to write and sing music. He got signed to ‘Yellow Lion Music Record Label’ and he has since released a number of songs which include; Jiggy, Hold You Down (Intro), Mailo, Ranju, Only, Intoxicated, Word to My Soul, and Lemonade.

Talking about his love for music, he says that; ‘One of the challenges I faced was getting into the content-making zone. As a creative in 2023, one has to constantly put content out there and it could be quite difficult to stay consistent.’

When asked about ‘Love and Relationships’, Dwizztheman says that; ‘True love would find me when it’s ready to find me’.