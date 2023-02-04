Don’t be violent over naira scarcity, Tinubu begs APC supporters

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has urged his supporters to exercise patience over the scarcity of naira rocking the country.

Tinubu made the statement on Friday at the party’s presidential mega rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He alleged that the naira scarcity was an artificial creation by some individuals to cause violence and confusion in the country.

According to Tinubu, APC supporters should be prepared to trek to polling stations with their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to vote if the problem persists till election period.

The former Lagos state governor who spoke in Yoruba said the election is to liberate the country.

“They want to hoard the PVCs; don’t allow them to do so,” Tinubu said.

“This election is yours. It is a vote for good fortune. It is the election you will use to liberate yourselves. Ekiti, Yoruba, whose turn is it? Relax, this election is yours. I have what to live with, but there are many unemployed Nigerians who graduated from school.

“Ekiti people are known for good and quality education, but they want to turn us into servants. They got it wrong, we are not servants. They locked up money. Trek to your polling units, vote and stay with your vote.

“I beg you in the name of God, the situation on the ground does not need violence, do not fight with them, exercise patience. Those who created naira scarcity and locked up your money are the same ones who will unlock the money.

“They created naira scarcity to provoke you to anger so that there can be violence so that there will be disruption and so that they can postpone the election and impose an interim government.

“Exercise patience, even if they cause rain to fall on that day, we will vote and will win. The rat that eats poison will kill itself,” Tinubu said.