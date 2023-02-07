Don’t attribute wrongdoing to Satan, spirits, cleric tells Nigerians

Youth

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Founder and president of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko says that every success or failure is created by human factors and advised Nigerians not to attribute wrongdoing to ‘Satan’ or devil.

Apostle Okoriko who does not believe in the existence of Satan or witches and wizards,

spoke on Sunday at ‘Headstone Tabernacle’, Uyo while addresing worshippers during the Church’s monthly interactive service with the theme “Can an Angel be arrested by Man?.

He stressed that it is man who inflicts evil, suffering on fellow humanbeing, noting that greedy politicians are the cause of economic hardship that Nigerians are presently going through.

He, therefore advised the electorates to make sure that they voted for candidates with the capacity to address their challenges, and improve the economy of the country.

His words: “Any evil that happens to man is caused by fellow man and not by Satan, witches and wizards. Don’t blame spirit for human error, because every success or failure is caused by human factors.

“Superstitious belief has drawn development of Africa backwards. Africans and Nigerians in particular only believe in witches and wizards in their minds without any proof that they exist. Nigerians should not attribute wrongdoing to Satan, or devil.

“The present economic crisis being experienced by Nigerians few weeks to the general election is caused by greedy politicians who have devised means to custody the newly redesigned notes at the expense of the poor masses.

“I urge Nigerians to unite and vote for one of the presidential candidates that has the capacity to change things positively. Always watch the four main contestants carefully, and you will know who you should vote for”

The man of God who is the author of “Every Satan has a human face’, recalled that his abduction sometime last year was masterminded by close person who is a humanbeing and not spirit.

“Beware of close persons. Even those in Aso Rock who claim to love Nigeria backstab it by sabotaging the economy. They brought untold hardship to the people, and not demons or Satan”, the cleric asserted.