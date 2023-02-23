Don’t allow men disrespect you – Burna Boy’s ex, Stefflon Don

By Ada Osadebe

British rapper, Stefflon Don, has counseled women not to allow their male counterparts treat them disrespectfully because of their financial status.

The rapper, who is also the ex-girlfriend of Nigeria’s hip hop sensation, Burna Boy, cautioned women on her Instagram story, on Tuesday, not to become enamored with a lifestyle they cannot support or afford.

She urges to get a job, instead of relying on a man, which could lead to disrespect.

She said,” Young girls please stop idolizing the “it” girls they selling. For a “Lifestyle” they can’t maintain on their own & getting disrespected,” she wrote.

Stefflon also emphasized the need for young ladies to get a job instead of relying on men who will “disrespect you because he has money.

“It’s never worth it. Go get it your self whether its school a business or a job. Get it! You are amazing and beautiful even if the.

“likes on Instagram says other wise. You are everything beyond social media, fuck social media.

She added,“ And never allow no boy disrespect you just cuz he has money. Whatever you want make sure you give it to yourself.”