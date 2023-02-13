DJ Ben attracts defection of more Omo-Agege aides, APC members to PDP in Delta

The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Community Development, Hon. Benjamin Sharta, popularly known as DJ Ben, has attracted the defection of hundreds of APC members in Owhawha and Evwreni communities in Ughelli South and North Local Government Areas of the state.

DJ Ben who recently joined the PDP also attracted the defection of Chief Daniel Ighoyohwo Solomon, Senior Legislative Aide to the Deputy Senate President and Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Sharta, who addressed journalists when he led Chief Daniel Ighoyohwo Solomon, Chief Emmanuel Chobor and some others for an official visit to Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, at his Osubi residence, promised to attract the defection of more top members of the APC to PDP.

According to him, “my mission is to ensure that the PDP win a landslide in Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency. And the only way that can be achieved is to deplete the APC of his strong men, that is exactly what I am doing

“I used this opportunity to call on some of my friends who are still in the APC to join the PDP because it is the only party that meant well for Nigerians. We are tired of the high cost of living in the country, PDP is the only party ready to reset Nigeria “, he added.

Chief Daniel Ighoyohwo Solomon, who spoke on behalf of the new defectors, said, his resignation was for him to advance his political career with a better political party, hence he joined the PDP.