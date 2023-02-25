Distribution of election materials commences at RAC centre, Abakaliki

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have commenced distribution of electoral materials at the Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The distribution is taking place inside Presbyterian church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki

At 7am distribution of electoral materials to different polling units were already ongoing at the RAC centre with security agents visibly on ground.

There are 23 polling units under this RAC.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections will commence proper nationwide today by 9am.