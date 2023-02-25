Dispatch of electoral materials: Heavy security at FCT INEC office

Security has been beefed up at the Municipal office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Karu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in preparation for Saturday’s elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 military vehicles on patrol made a stop over at the office, which caused some minutes of gridlock, prompting motorists to divert to other routes.

Also, several Police officers were seen patrolling the vicinity, while some men of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) were equally seen in and around the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the office was a beehive of activities as materials were being sorted and dispatched to Wuse, Gwarimpa and other wards under the municipal.

Several vehicles were seen as late as 8: 30 p.m carrying materials from the office to the various voting points.

NAN reports that expectations were high among business operators and residents as many were seen discussing about the likely outcome of the election.

Some of the residents interviewed by NAN expressed their readiness to vote for their preferred candidates on the election day.

A business woman, Amanda, said in spite of her busy schedule, she made out time to collect her Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

According to her, she has decided to carryout her civic responsibility to choose leaders that would take the country to the “promised land”.

An elderly man, who gave his name as Yakubu, said the 2023 election would be a deciding moment for the country.

He said he would go out very early on Saturday to cast his vote.

He further said all his family members of voting age also had their PVCs and would be going out to vote.

NAN reports that Feb. 25 has been scheduled by INEC for Presidential and National Assembly elections while March 11 is scheduled for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.(NAN)