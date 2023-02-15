Disbandment of Ebubeagu, miscarriage of justice – Ebonyi Govt

… we’ll pursue case to Supreme Court

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday described the ruling on the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki as a miscarriage of justice and the law

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, in a judgement delivered by Justice Fatun Riman ordered the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit and declared the outfit, which was established by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBHA, as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Judge further called on Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services to disarm Ebubeagu Operatives of all their guns and ammunition in the State.

The Government, which vowed to resist the disbandment of Ebubeagu, stated this during in a joint press briefing by the Commissioner of Information and State orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, the Principal Secretary, Emmanuel Obasi and the State Security Consultant, Stanley Okoro Emegha,at the old Government House, Abakaliki.

“It cannot stand the fury furnace of the law. It’s a miscarriage of the law. We will pursue the case till it gets to the Supreme court. We believe in the constitution.

“We believe in the capacity of the House of Assembly to make law. Ebonyi State is responsive to it’s responsibility. Let it be known that we have got nothing in conflict with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“We have done nothing wrong with the exclusive list. It is a clear case of miscarriage of the law. At the Appeal we are going to be victorious. The legal team of the State Government is already filing an appeal on the matter

“We have not done anything in contest with the police. We are very much confident, that we will be victorious. We have a State that’s peaceful. Ebonyi remains one of the safest States, because of how the have conducted ourselves under the constitution. Ebubeagu role is that of community policing.

“We are aware that opposition elements have been harbernating under the guise of sit at home to be sponsoring killings in the State. There are litanies of the murder of Ebubeagu security operatives.

The State government further discribed the judgement against Ebubeagu as biased and a judicial rascality.

According to the State Government, Ebubeagu Operatives will continue to exist and nothing can stop their operations in the state.

“That Federal High Court judgement is a miscarriage of justice brought about by a malice on the side of the judge.

“It’s a judicial misapplication and misinterpretation, having disregard for the principles of judicial decision. The judgement of Justice Fatun Riman is a miscarriage of justice that is dead on arrival”.

Meanwhile, over two hundred (200) youths that hails from various local government areas of the state, have staged a peaceful protest at the front of the old government house Abakaliki, over the disbandment of the Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court.

The Protesters who were seen chanting a war song, carried placards with various inscription “We love Ebubeagu”, “Ebonyi youths stand with Ebubeagu” “Ebubeagu has come to stay in Ebonyi state’, “Ebubeagu for peace and security of Ebonyi state”, “No security, no peace”.

The leader of the protesters, comrade Stanley Kamali said: “We will not accept that judgement that was delivered by Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki. Ebubeagu Operatives have come to stay because we are comfortable with the security they are providing for us” he stated.

In a swift reaction, the Principal secretary, Emmanuel Obasi tasked the protesters to be of good conduct, and assured them of the preparedness of the Governor to follow all legal proceedings to ensure that the judgement is quashed.