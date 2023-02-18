Despite cash crunch, APC Campaigns on course, says Tinubu’s wife

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following concerns that the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and its attendant currency scarcity was meant to limit the electoral chances of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi has said the presidential campaign is on course in spite of the disruptive implementation of the policy.

Mrs Tinubu spoke on Friday at a pre-election strategic meeting with zonal, state and local government women leaders held at the National Centre for Women Development NCWD in Abuja.

According to her, some people had accused the Tinubu/Shettima campaign of hiring a crowd of supporters for its rallies, but in spite of attempts to limit the campaign, God has proven that money was never the driving force of the electioneering.

She said; “The strategic meeting of today is very important at this crucial time. I appreciate you all who have come from the 36 states and FCT and I am charging you, as women leaders, to go back to their states, wards and units to educate the women folks to vote for Tinubu/Shettima.

“This is our time to prove the popular saying, ‘what a man can do, a woman too can do better.’ This is the decade of/for women. This is the time for women to take control again. Take control of our homes so that we can build our homes and nation.

“My husband has not contested election since 2003. This year, it will be 20 years, so he did not just wake up and say it is my turn. You can serve other people for 20 years and make sure they excel. I don’t believe you cant also join in the race.

“The Bible said, when you build, you should inhabit, when you sow, you should reap. It depends on how long you have invested.

“They told us, we are buying people to come to rallies. God now said, what I am going to do, I can shut the heavens, so there is no money and you will see my glory. Are we not seeing God’s glory?

You all be patient. Be patient and go and vote. When you vote, shine your eyes and monitor until they count your votes”, she added.

Earlier, National Woman Leader of the party, Dr Beta Edu urged the women to reach out to people outside the party and get them to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.